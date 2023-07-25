Free speech organization sends letter to LSU Pres. saying grad student shouldn’t be ‘punished’ for voicemail to state lawmaker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-partisan free speech organization is now getting involved in the case of an LSU graduate student accused of leaving a profanity-laced and what some have called a threatening voicemail to a Louisiana State Senator.

In a statement, the university said Marcus Venable will no longer be allowed to teach at the university, after allegedly leaving that voicemail to State Senator Michael Fesi for his vote to override the governor’s veto on House Bill 648.

Now, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression sent a four-page letter to LSU President William Tate, stating the grad student’s comments are protected by the First Amendment.

On one page the letter to Tate reads, “LSU cannot punish Venable for his protected political speech. it accordingly must promptly correct its errors and the public record, especially if it wishes to avoid the continued chilling of strident political advocacy on campus.”

In a statement to WAFB last week, LSU officials said, “As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line. This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship. The student will be allowed to continue their studies but will not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future.”

“We simply say that this is a public university bound by the First Amendment and they cannot punish their students for being mean to an elected official. And we discussed the true threat standard, how this expression issued does not fall into that category,” said Zach Greenberg, a senior program officer for campus rights advocacy with the FIRE organization.

The voicemail said:

“I just wanted to say ‘Congratulations, to our State Senator, Big Mike Fesi. And that f***ing moron voted to make things worse for people who are already suffering. You fat f***ing piece of sh**. You did not produce any g**d*** evidence to support the claims you made about people being harmed by transgender care, yet we’ve had tons of empirical evidence telling us there’s an increased suicide risk for people who don’t get this care. So you, you big fat headed mother f***er, I can’t wait to read your name in the f***ing obituary. I will make a goddamn martini made from the tears of your butthurt conservatives when we put your f***ing a** in the ground, you fat f***ing useless piece of sh*t. F*** you. I hope you have a terrible day. Go f*** yourself.”

“This particular statement seems to fall pretty squarely on the line of political hyperbole and free speech for a couple reasons. The first would be that it doesn’t seem very specific or serious, we’re not talking about somebody threatening to go to somebody’s house and kill them. Or it really depends on just the context, the expression, the background here. The person may be angry, but they’re not, they don’t have any specific serious intent to commit the violence. Because of that, it would most likely not be an unprotected true threat,” said Greenburg.

“Basically, you guys are saying that the statement made by LSU, saying he (Venable) can no longer teach again went too far,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Right, it’s chilling. It deters other students who may want to express their views, political views, from speaking out,” said Greenburg.

“I can look at a tree all day long, I can point at the tree and say that’s an elephant, that doesn’t make it an elephant. And I can look at the same language, that this individual sent to the senator and say, oh it’s harmless. But that doesn’t make it harmless, just because I say, oh it’s harmless and I shrug my shoulders. A tree is a tree, an elephant is an elephant, and right now this grad student is under criminal investigation for sending an inappropriate voicemail to someone that candidly, hyperbolic or not, that person feels threatened. And because he feels threatened, that is where we are right now,” said Franz Borghardt, a legal analyst.

Borghardt disagrees that this particular voicemail is protected by the First Amendment.

“I believe there is sufficient argument that what he did, the manner in which he did it, an individual can be threatened by it. It is above and beyond acceptable, and if that individual is threatened then it’s not protected speech in my mind,” said Borghardt.

“Are you guys prepared to go the legal route if y’all don’t get a response (by President Tate),” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“We’ll see, we’ll see. So, that’s always an option that we can explore,” said Greenberg.

The FIRE organization has been in contact with Venable and is requesting a response by President Tate on July 28.

“The duty of the strong is to protect the weak.” - Joseph Venable (1918-1980). More later,” Venable wrote in a statement to WAFB’s Lester Duhé on Sunday about the incident.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, according to Louisiana State Police, “The case remains ongoing and active at this time.”

WAFB reached out to a spokesperson with LSU on Monday for a new comment on the letter but have not heard back yet.

You can read the full letter to President Tate by FIRE below:

