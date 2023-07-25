Lawmakers consider additional funding for Office of Elderly Affairs

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Elderly Affairs is responsible for tracking and investigating elderly abuse around the state.

Has the governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs come up short in its investigations? Some lawmakers at the State Capitol believe that to be the case.

There were a lot of questions being tossed around at Tuesday’s Audit Advisory Council meeting at the State Capitol covering all sorts of topics, but specifically elderly abuse.

One of the first things Governor John Bel Edwards did when he first took office was move elderly protective services from LDH and into his office.

They said they did so at the request of elder care advocates back in 2012.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, our investigative team showed us some of the unimaginable treatment elderly folks in nursing homes experienced.

“I mean look, I think they’re working hand-in-hand with the auditors. They didn’t try to shake the responsibilities at all and they’re willing to move forward working with the agencies and the legislature in making sure that we do the right thing for our seniors,” said Rep. Edmond Jordan (D).

The Office of Elderly Affairs says more money can always help but the state should also look at more ways of being innovative.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Harvey Fountain
Pineville man pleads guilty to rape for allegations from the ‘70s and ‘80s
Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.
Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger

Latest News

The gym at Ruby Wise Elementary School in Pineville, La.
Ruby Wise Elementary looks to address gym floor issues
Gym floor issues at Ruby Wise Elementary School
Bayou Dulac Bridge near Hessmer closed for emergency repairs
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger
Ten years in, and the farmers market is providing more to the community.
10 years in, the Alexandria Farmers Market provides more support for the community