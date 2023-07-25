Many’s Singleton talks commitment to LSU, Brian Kelly

MANY, La. (KALB) - For Tylen Singleton, committing to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers was the obvious decision.

The four-star defensive back from Many High School committed to the Tigers in late July over schools like Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

“The way they are coming up now when BK got there, just look at what they did,” said Singleton on Coach Kelly quickly bringing LSU back to championship contention. “They climbed back to the top to get where they are supposed to be, and I want to be there to help them do that.”

Singleton is the highest-rated recruit in Central Louisiana and the 5th best in the state for the class of 2024, according to On3. He joins seven of the top 10 recruits in Louisiana to commit to LSU for next season.

He told News Channel 5 following his commitment that he sees himself playing a similar role at LSU that former Tiger Tyrann Matthieu once played. Singleton modeled his game after Matthieu to be a roaming safety, one that can drop back in coverage or play close to the line of scrimmage.

“I see myself fit there as a player who will be around the ball a lot, because I play the star position,” said Singleton. “I’m always in the box and playing safety at the same time, so I feel like my true potential can come out there.”

Singleton plans to early enroll in LSU following the end of his senior year at Many. His first game in a Tiger uniform could see him paired up against his former Many teammate, Tackett Curtis, a former four-star linebacker now playing at USC. LSU and USC are set to meet up in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on September 1, 2024.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.