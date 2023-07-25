Natchez sex offender arrested for 60 counts of possession of child pornography

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchez man has been arrested on 60 counts of possession of child pornography following a joint investigation by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Donald Harp, 43, who had previous charges and was a documented sex offender in Natchitoches Parish, was arrested on July 25 around 5:45 a.m. at his home in Natchez. Electronic equipment and other evidence were seized as well. Harp remains at the Natchitoches Detention Center with no bond at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

