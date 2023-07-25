Public meeting to address proposed replacement of Burr’s Ferry Bridge on Louisiana-Texas state line

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - On July 25, there will be a public meeting for the relocation and replacement of the Sabine River Bridge, known as the Burr’s Ferry Bridge.

The bridge was constructed in 1937 and connects Texas’ Highway 63 to Louisiana’s Highway 8.

“It is antiquated, and it’s deteriorated, and it’s dangerous,” said Malcolm Morris, chairman of the Transportation Committee for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, describing the condition of the bridge.

A March 2018 fact sheet proposing the relocation of the bridge describes it similarly, noting problems in the foundation, its height and its narrowness, as well as deterioration and outdated railing for current motor vehicles.

It is those qualities that have brought the bridge to the point it is at now: demolition and replacement.

“A lot of the bridges across Louisiana are timber bridges. They’re rural. They’re older. And so, it’s not a secret that we have an aging infrastructure system in place, especially in a lot of our rural areas,” said Erin Buchanan, Public Information Officer for LADOTD.

Even though the bridge is a few decades beyond the typical service life, which is usually 50-60 years, the Burr’s Ferry Bridge has had enough updates to keep it operational and safe for travel. However, for locals in Vernon Parish, it is a hindrance to the future.

“It’s held up progress around here for the last probably 30-40 years,” said Morris. “When you’re trying to grow the economy and grow your manufacturing jobs and things like that, so much of that is dependent upon having East-West four-lane and North-South four-lane. It’s pretty much a must as far as being able to generate any growth.”

The timing for construction in the near future comes with the recent designation of the I-14 corridor, connecting five southern states and running right over the Sabine River. The corridor is top of mind for both LADOTD and the local communities set to benefit.

“If we’re developing this project and planning for this project, how will that fit in with a future interstate corridor?” said Buchanan, emphasizing the importance of thinking through the new bridge’s design and location.

The new bridge will not be far from Burr’s Ferry, but the exact location has not been determined yet. As for the cost, Texas will be covering the bill and taking the lead on the project.

TxDot is working with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) LADOTD for more public input at an in-person meeting in Leesville. The meeting is scheduled to allow stakeholders and other interested parties to ask questions, obtain information and provide input on the project. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Leesville High School Cafeteria, located at 502 Berry Drive Leesville, La 71446.

The public may provide their comments in various ways, they may call 409-203-3575 to provide verbal testimony beginning at noon on Tuesday, July 25, through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, or they can mail in written comments to TxDOT Beaumont District Office, C/O Jason Hightower, Re: SH 63/LA 8 Bridge at Sabine River, 8350, Easttex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77708, or email bmtprojects@txdot.gov.

