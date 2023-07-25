Ruby Wise Elementary looks to address gym floor issues

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - With school set to start for students in less than a month, Ruby Wise Elementary is hoping to start work soon to repair its deteriorating gym floor.

At Ruby Wise, the gym floor has not been renovated since the school’s opening, nearly 80 years ago, and will take some time to fix.

“This is definitely not something that happens overnight,” said Tera Laprarie, principal of Ruby Wise Elementary.

Currently, the elementary school cannot host community events, classes, dances, athletic events or even PE at the gym due to safety concerns. Now, the school is aiming to make some changes.

“It has served its purpose, and it is definitely time for us to have a new facility for our students,” said Laprarie.

The project to replace the floor is estimated to cost $120,000, which would be covered by the $140,000 in the school’s general fund. While no date has been set for the repairs yet, the school’s principal shared with us that the community is ready to get the work done to help the students.

“For the last few years, as you can see, we’ve had some issues with our gym floor here at Ruby Wise to the point where we are now not able to even have athletics on campus, as well as being able to have PE,” said Laprarie. “Through those events in those activities and those opportunities for our students, we knew it was dire to be able to do something for our kids.

The Rapides Parish School Board is also playing a role in the project. At the board’s special meeting last week, member Mark Dryden proposed a motion to loan Ruby Wise up to $50,000 in funding for the gym floor if the project goes over budget.

“It’s not fair to those children not to be able to have these things and other opportunities,” Dryden said. “It is very, very important to us, and I’m asking the board to assist us and possibly help loan us the funding to continue with this progress to replace this floor.”

The board is set to vote on Dryden’s motion at its next meeting, set for August 1. For Dryden, it is a step in the right direction for a school that he believes deserves a facelift.

“Ruby Wise is an awesome place, not just because it’s one of my schools and I get to represent it, but I don’t hear the complaints out there,” Dryden said. “It’s a great bunch of teachers, the administration, they work with what they got. They deserve more, and that’s something that gives me more drive to try to get more and do more for them.”

