In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints were hit with a “blast from the past” Tuesday (July 25) morning.

In a surprising move, the Saints announced on social media that they signed Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old five-time Pro Bowl tight end returns to New Orleans after one year of being out of football. He last played with the Saints in 2014. Graham most recently played for the Chicago Bears in the 2020-21 season after stops in Seattle and Green Bay.

In 2021, Graham pulled in 167 rec. yards on 14 catches with three scored touchdowns for Chicago.

Graham was considered a “project” player when drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played for the Hurricanes for one season after four seasons playing power forward for the school’s basketball program. The Saints took a chance on him due to his exceptional athletic ability inside a 6′7 frame, and his skills successfully transferred to the highest stages of professional football.

With future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees at quarterback, he and Graham formed one of the most dominant duos in the NFL.

Graham’s best season in New Orleans came in 2011 totaling 1,310 rec. yards, 99 catches, and 11 scored touchdowns.

