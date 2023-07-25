‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina has returned to work 18 months after a near-death experience.

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022.

On that winter day, Toney was driving her patrol vehicle on NC-226 when another vehicle collided with hers, causing the patrol car to become engulfed in flames.

A bystander came to the rescue and pulled Toney from the fiery vehicle.

According to police, Toney was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair several lower body injuries. She also had several broken ribs and other upper body injuries.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department announced that Toney has returned to work.

“From day one, Breanna never lost sight of returning to full duty at the Marion Police Department. After months of physical therapy and rehabilitation, that day is finally here,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Harvey Fountain
Pineville man pleads guilty to rape for allegations from the ‘70s and ‘80s
Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.
Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase
Jonathan Miller
Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges

Latest News

Ten years in, and the farmers market is providing more to the community.
10 years in, the Alexandria Farmers Market provides more support for the community
10 year of the Alexandria Farmers Market
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions in fines