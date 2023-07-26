Alexandria man pleads ‘no contest’ to sexual assault charges in the midst of jury selection

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who was facing more than a dozen sexual assault charges changed his plea on Wednesday in the midst of jury selection for his trial.

Joseph Chapman, 61, was charged with seven counts each of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. On the second day of jury selection in his trial, he pleaded “no contest” to a count of each charge and was sentenced by Judge Greg Beard to 10 years at hard labor on each charge to run concurrent. All other charges that Chapman faced were dismissed by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders.

The sentence for sexual battery is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Chapman will receive credit for time served dating back to July 2020. Upon release from prison, he’ll have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Chapman and his wife, Jennifer, were arrested by the Alexandria Police Department in July of 2020 after officers responded to a home on Park Avenue for a report of an alleged sex offense involving a juvenile. Police learned that the allegation stemmed from June of 2015. Five children in the home were taken into state custody.

The couple faced the same charges, but in April of 2022, Jennifer Chapman pleaded “no contest” to a count of indecent behavior with a juvenile in lieu of a count of molestation of a juvenile. All other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to serve seven years in prison and must register a sex offender for 15 years upon release.

Joseph Chapman was represented by public defender James Word.

