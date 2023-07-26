Bunkie police arrest man who shot, killed uncle after argument

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - According to the Bunkie Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Knoll Avenue on July 25 around 1:30 a.m.

BPD said that an uncle and nephew got into a fight, leading to the nephew, Jimmar Gaines, 18, of Morrow, taking out a gun and shooting his uncle, Marquise Jackson, 40, of Morrow.

Jackson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. Gaines was later located after running from the scene and was arrested. He’s now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.