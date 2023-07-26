Bunkie police arrest man who shot, killed uncle after argument

Jimmar Gaines
Jimmar Gaines(Bunkie PD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - According to the Bunkie Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Knoll Avenue on July 25 around 1:30 a.m.

BPD said that an uncle and nephew got into a fight, leading to the nephew, Jimmar Gaines, 18, of Morrow, taking out a gun and shooting his uncle, Marquise Jackson, 40, of Morrow.

Jackson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. Gaines was later located after running from the scene and was arrested. He’s now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger
Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Donald Harp
Natchez sex offender arrested for 60 counts of possession of child pornography
Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.
Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase

Latest News

Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared Tuesday (July 25) at the first of five planned 2024...
Mayor Cantrell shielded from media questions at first public meeting on 2024 budget plans
Sabine River Bridge, Vernon Parish, La.
Summer 2025: Construction to begin on new Sabine River Bridge
Summer 2025: Construction to begin on new Sabine River Bridge