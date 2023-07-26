Gov. Edwards delivers testimony on climate change in Washington D.C.

Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to the nation’s capitol Wednesday, July 26 to discuss climate change.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to the nation’s capitol Wednesday, July 26, to discuss climate change.

The governor testified before the U.S. Senate Budget Committee at the Beyond the Breaking Point: The Fiscal Consequences of Climate Change on Infrastructure hearing.

Edwards discussed the impacts of climate change on infrastructure. He also talked about the recent hurricanes and floods in Louisiana and dealing with the devastation.

He also expressed the importance of investments needed to prepare for disasters and reduce the impact on communities.

You can view the governor’s testimony here.

Edwards discussed the impacts of climate change on infrastructure.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger
Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Donald Harp
Natchez sex offender arrested for 60 counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Daniel Lee Burns
RPSO searching Elmer Community for inmate work crew escapee
jail generic
La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests
KGN Graphic and Tint theft investigation
RPSO asking for help identifying suspect in theft investigation
Jimmar Gaines
Bunkie police arrest man who shot, killed uncle after argument
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Shreveport woman finds python in toilet; Steve’s Snaketuary comes to the rescue