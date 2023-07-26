LPB to broadcast Louisiana Spelling Bee

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will be broadcasting a recording of the Louisiana Leadership Institute’s 2023 Statewide Spelling Bee finals on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

The program will air on the 24/7 LPB PBS Kids Channel with an encore on LPB-HD on Saturday, August 5 at 3 p.m.

The Spelling Bee will featured 15 students in grades 3 through 8 from Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Greensburg, Lafayette, Laplace, Pineville, and Monroe.

The Institute provided a $10,000 grand prize for the champion consisting of a $1,000 cash prize and $9,000 in a Louisiana Student Tuition Assistance & Revenue Trust (START) account along with a Macbook.

The second-place speller also received a Macbook along with a $1,000.00 cash prize. Third place received a $500.00 cash prize, with the rest of the finalists all receiving cash prizes of $250.00. All finalists also received a framed certificate and a commemorative medal.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
Jimmar Gaines
Bunkie police arrest man who shot, killed uncle after argument
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Daniel Lee Burns
RPSO searching Elmer Community for inmate work crew escapee
KGN Graphic and Tint theft investigation
RPSO asking for help identifying suspect in theft investigation

Latest News

State Rep. Lance Harris endorsed as new candidate for State Board of Education
State Rep. Lance Harris
State Rep. Lance Harris endorsed as new candidate for State Board of Education
United Way, AT&T give away laptops, school supplies
United Way, AT&T give away laptops, school supplies
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville