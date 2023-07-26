RPSO asking for help identifying suspect in theft investigation

KGN Graphic and Tint theft investigation
KGN Graphic and Tint theft investigation(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in reference to a recent theft.

According to RPSO, two white men were captured in a surveillance video taking seven sheets of vinyl/brick sheetrock from KGN Graphic and Tint on Hwy 3225 in Pineville on July 22 around 9:48 p.m. The items were placed in the back of a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The total cost of stolen items is valued at $300.

If you recognize the man in the photo, you are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or 318-641-6000.

