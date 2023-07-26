RPSO searching Elmer Community for inmate work crew escapee

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching the area near the Elmer Community for an inmate who escaped from a work crew on July 25.

RPSO said Daniel Lee Burns, 39, of Alexandria, went missing around 3:30 p.m. while doing work at RPSO’s Tioga Substation.

Believing that someone picked him up, RPSO began an investigation and tracked down two individuals on Kent Avenue in Alexandria who they believe aided Burns in his escape: Heather Ann Page, 29, of Boyce, and Kevrick Kwaun Garrison, 32, of Alexandria. Both were arrested around midnight without incident. Page is being held on a $46,000 bond. Garrison is being held on a $21,000 bond.

RPSO said Burns was then tracked down to a home in Elmer, but he fled into a heavily wooded area off of LA 112 when deputies arrived. However, April Ann Page, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact, among other narcotics-related charges. She remains in jail and her bond has not been set

Burn is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a light-colored shirt.

Burns has numerous burglary convictions and was in jail on a parole violation. Recent arrests identity theft, firearm in possession of a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and having a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The search for Burns is still ongoing. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call RPSO at (318) 473-6700, Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867, or local law enforcement.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

