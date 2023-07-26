Summer 2025: Construction to begin on new Sabine River Bridge

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The new Sabine River Bridge connecting Louisiana and Texas via LA-8 and SH-63 is set to begin construction by July 2025, eight years after the project to replace Burr’s Ferry Bridge was proposed to stakeholders. It will take an additional three to four years for completion if the project stays on track.

Tuesday’s public meeting hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development brought the project one step further in the planning process.

“We really do take public feedback very seriously with all of our projects,” explained Sarah Dupre, public information officer for TxDOT. “We want to know how people feel about our projects, especially not just the people who drive there, the people who live there. So, we take all that public feedback that we get, and anything we can incorporate into a project we try to.”

The new proposed bridge will address existing concerns around the 82-year-old Burr’s Ferry Bridge, which include problems in the foundation, its height and its narrowness, as well as deterioration and outdated railing for current motor vehicles.

The new bridge’s design will not have the metal trus that often impedes trucks with tall loads. Additionally, the new bridge will have 12-foot-wide lanes and 10-foot-wide shoulders in each direction.

It will be located about 1/4 mile south of the current bridge, which will require LA-8 to be diverted. The project will require about 77 acres of new right-of-way. Each state will pay for its respective roadways.

The bridge has an estimated $40 million price tag, to be split 50-50 between Texas and Louisiana, which will only take up 20% of the projected cost. The remaining 80% will be covered through federal funding.

“Especially with these bridges along the state lines, we have several of them that we do share with Louisiana, and we’re happy to work together to get these done,” said Dupre. “It is for the greater good of our communities, and we want to make sure we have the best system that we can for our drivers and our citizens.”

As for Burr’s Ferry Bridge, it will be demolished upon completion of the new bridge.

The public comment period on the bridge project remains open. Those still wanting to comment may call 409-203-3575 to provide verbal testimony beginning at noon on Tuesday, July 25, through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, or they can mail in written comments to TxDOT Beaumont District Office, C/O Jason Hightower, Re: SH 63/LA 8 Bridge at Sabine River, 8350, Easttex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77708, or email bmtprojects@txdot.gov.

