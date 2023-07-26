Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #5 Newman vs St. Mary’s

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Five and a half weeks remain until the start of the high school football season, and the anticipation is starting to grow around Central Louisiana.

In 2022, the biggest regular season game of the year played locally was between the Newman Greenies, led by Arch Manning, and the Many Tigers, led by Tackett Curtis and Tylen Singleton. Many High School will travel to New Orleans to face the Greenies this season, but for KALB’s countdown of the top 5 games of the year, we are looking at the best games in the Cenla area.

Coming in at number five, Newman will travel back up the Cane River to face St. Mary’s in a game that could be played under the bright lights of Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University.

This Week 5 matchup on Sept. 29 will be a true midseason test before district play begins. Both teams had to replace their quarterbacks this offseason with Newman’s Manning at Texas and St. Mary’s Adam Parker at Southern Arkansas, but there is still a bevy of talent on both sidelines.

Aaron York has called the 2023 St. Mary’s team one of his most loaded Tiger teams yet, and that says a lot given that St. Mary’s was just a few plays away from a semifinal appearance a season ago.

According to CenlaPreps, St. Mary’s has five athletes ranked in the top five returning players in Cenla by position.

