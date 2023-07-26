Vernon authorities investigating theft of 1,100 gallons of fuel

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a complaint relating to fuel theft at a local business.

VPSO said the suspects were able to manipulate the mechanics of fuel pumps and steal approximately 1,100 gallons of fuel.

Several months ago, VPSO made several arrests in relation to fuel thefts from businesses. At that time, the suspect vehicles displayed Texas plates, and the suspects were of Hispanic descent.

The subjects in the most recent incident, which occurred on Friday, July 21, were wearing reflective “construction-type” clothing.

Store owners and employees should be vigilant and immediately report anyone who remains at the pumps for an excessively long period of time. Fuel pumps should be checked throughout the day to ensure they have not been tampered with.

There is also a possibility that thefts could occur if pumps remain on overnight.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger
Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Donald Harp
Natchez sex offender arrested for 60 counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Alexandria man pleads ‘no contest’ to sexual assault charges in the midst of jury selection
Daniel Lee Burns
RPSO searching Elmer Community for inmate work crew escapee
jail generic
La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests
KGN Graphic and Tint theft investigation
RPSO asking for help identifying suspect in theft investigation