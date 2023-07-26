Vernon authorities investigating theft of 1,100 gallons of fuel

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a complaint relating to fuel theft at a local business.

VPSO said the suspects were able to manipulate the mechanics of fuel pumps and steal approximately 1,100 gallons of fuel.

Several months ago, VPSO made several arrests in relation to fuel thefts from businesses. At that time, the suspect vehicles displayed Texas plates, and the suspects were of Hispanic descent.

The subjects in the most recent incident, which occurred on Friday, July 21, were wearing reflective “construction-type” clothing.

Store owners and employees should be vigilant and immediately report anyone who remains at the pumps for an excessively long period of time. Fuel pumps should be checked throughout the day to ensure they have not been tampered with.

There is also a possibility that thefts could occur if pumps remain on overnight.

