Amazon truck catches fire, causes closure on I-110 North; lanes to remain closed for further inspection

An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning, causing a portion of the interstate to shut down.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning, causing a portion of the interstate to shut down.

DOTD announced I-110 North at Convention Street was closed because of the fire around 9:30 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., the highway remains closed.

According to the La. Department of Transportation, the right two lanes on I-110 North at the Convention Street exit are closed indefinitely because of the vehicle fire. It will remain closed in this location until further inspection, officials added.

No timeframe for the lanes re-opening was given.

Bridge inspectors will begin conducting an in-depth inspection of all aspects of the elevated highway, according to DOTD.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the driver of the Amazon truck is safe. The truck was filled with packages, according to officials.

Once the fire is out and the scene is safe, crews will remove the debris left behind and inspect the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
Despite rumors, officials say they did not order a shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

