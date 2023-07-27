Back-to-School events in Cenla

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are compiling a list of local back-to-school events here in Cenla! If you want your event added to this list, please email news@kalb.com with the details. Check back for more events as we add them in:

JULY 27

JULY 28

JULY 29

Back-to-School Block Party at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, 217 Macarthur Drive, Alexandria. Starting at 10 a.m., we will have games, prizes, and face painting for the kids. The event is open to everyone and children K-12 will receive a back-to-school gift while supplies last. We will also have food and music so we can enjoy getting to know our community.

JULY 30

AUG 5

  • Back to School Bash at the Alexandria Mall: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Karaoke with DJ BOW BOW BOW / Character visits with Sponge Bob & Marshall / Community Information booths / Freebies provided by local business and non-profits.

