Back-to-School events in Cenla

We are compiling a list of local back-to-school events here in Cenla!

JULY 27

Back 2 School (City of Alexandria)

JULY 28

Back to School Bash (KALB)

JULY 29

Back-to-School Block Party at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, 217 Macarthur Drive, Alexandria. Starting at 10 a.m., we will have games, prizes, and face painting for the kids. The event is open to everyone and children K-12 will receive a back-to-school gift while supplies last. We will also have food and music so we can enjoy getting to know our community.

JULY 30

Back 2 School Bash (KALB)

AUG 5

Backpack Giveaway (Walker Kia)

Back to School Bash at the Alexandria Mall: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Karaoke with DJ BOW BOW BOW / Character visits with Sponge Bob & Marshall / Community Information booths / Freebies provided by local business and non-profits.

