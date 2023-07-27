Campti sex offender arrested after claiming someone was shooting at him

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A Campti man has been arrested on sex offender and gun charges after he ran into a store, saying someone was shooting at him.

Altavious Elam, 35, entered an All-N-One Convenience Store in Campti on July 26, around 5:16 a.m., reporting that he was being shot at. Deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived and spoke with Elam, who appeared nervous and provided limited details about the alleged attack.

NPSO said that no shots fired calls were made in the area.

Witnesses said Elam had acted nervous when he learned law enforcement had been contacted, and allegedly tried to conceal something, going into a restroom, then existed.

NPSO learned during a local warrants check that Elam was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender after being convicted of a prior sex offense. He was placed under arrest, and during a search, deputies found several .22 caliber shot cartridges in his pocket. They also found a loaded GB .22 caliber revolver hidden behind the toilet in the restroom, which was recovered for evidence.

Elam was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

