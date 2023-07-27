Data shows car burglaries in Orleans is down, but one crime watchdog says the numbers are misleading

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Frustration across New Orleans is growing as one vehicle after another is broken into and windows smashed.

“I’m just not affected. This is something the whole city I am dealing with now,” says a car burglary victim.

“There’s been a lot of break-ins from Lakeview and all the way up to the Westbank,” says Detroit Brooks.

Brooks is one of the owners of Gentilly Auto Glass. He’s slammed with car burglary victims needing a new window.

“Like 12 or 13 on a busy day because sometimes, we have to schedule for the next day,” says Brooks.

The data shows auto burglaries are down 32 percent this year compared to last. Rafael Goyeneche doesn’t believe those numbers reflect what’s happening.

“I think that auto burglaries are occurring with greater frequency than what’s being recorded this year,” says Goyeneche.

He believes many victims are choosing not to report it to the police anymore.

“That’s based on the public’s experience over the last several years reporting auto burglaries and recognizing that there’s little or nothing the police can do about it,” says Goyeneche.

He points out manpower is low and police response times are longer than before, discouraging victims from reporting it.

“I tell my customers, if you’re going to wait for police, you’ll be waiting till tomorrow to get your glass fixed,” says Detroit Brooks.

“So the only way to solve those types of automobile burglaries are going to be with video cameras and then you’re also going to need forensic evidence, particularly touch DNA,” says Goyeneche.

He says New Orleans is years away from getting, despite other jurisdictions, like Jefferson Parish, having a DNA lab with the testing to solve auto burglaries quickly.

He often says it’s the same individuals committing repeatedly, and in many instances, they’re looking for one thing, guns.

“I left cell phones in there, cash and some other valuables, but they didn’t steal anything of value,” says the victim.

NOPD detectives recently tracked down a suspected car burglar who broke into 27 vehicles and had a dozen guns in his possession.

“So, they’re armed breaking into cars and the only thing separating that from a crime of violence is the property owner coming out and confronting them, and they’re looking for guns,” says Goyeneche.

It’s a crime, Goyeneche says, can easily become very violent and should be on the radar of city leaders.

The NOPD says of the 2634 auto burglaries reported to this so far this year, 94 of them were solved by arrest.

