GPSO hosts active shooter training at Grant High School

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A school shooting can happen anywhere at any time. That is why the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office trained local law enforcement at Grant High School, in the event of an active shooter.

GPSO deputies trained Dry Prong Police and other agencies around Grant Parish on how to respond to an active shooter emergency.

“We all pray that this won’t happen in our community, but if it does, we got to be prepared, and that’s what this training’s about,” said GPSO Chief Deputy Stacey Roberts. “We’ve got to be better than the bad guy.”

Part of that training includes what to do with their weapons, as well as tactical advice on what the focus should be in certain situations. This crucial training can help save a life when an emergency occurs.

(KALB)

“All first responders are on the same team, and we share a common goal, and that’s to protect the public,” said Roberts. “We’ve got to keep our children and our schools safe.”

The officers training teamed up in groups of two, which GPSO said is the most significant part of the training

“We have multiple agencies surrounding Grant Parish that are going to be responding to these schools with us, so when we do these and invite these other agencies in, it actually builds them – makes a family out of them when they do these things together,” said GPSO Chief of Detectives James Watkins.

Watkins said it is something that will have everyone on the same page.

“When an active shooter comes in, you’re gonna have agencies from all over, you’re gonna have a lot of faces, you’re gonna have a lot of different tactics,” Watkins said. “So, if we can train everybody the same way as they start arriving on the scene, they’re gonna be used to how these other people perform their job duties, and they can mimic that.”

GPSO said the training is a once-a-year event and will focus on another Grant Parish school in 2024 – in hopes of keeping Grant Parish and central Louisiana a safer place.

