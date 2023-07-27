Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Police Department is investigating after a crash left multiple people injured on the interstate Thursday morning, July 27.

According to officials, the crash happened on I-12 East near South Satsuma Road around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Crash causes closure on I-12 in Livingston Parish

Two helicopters and five ambulances took 13 patients to the hospital after the crash, according to officials.

No fatalities have been reported at this time, officials confirmed.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

The crash temporarily closed the interstate past South Satsuma Road, but it has since re-opened, according to the La. Department of Transportation.

Police said the eastbound part of the interstate was temporarily closed to allow room for first responders to safely help all of the drivers and occupants. They said the westbound part of the interstate was also temporarily closed for vehicle recovery from a second crash that happened around 10:20 a.m. in the area.

All lanes of I-12 have re-opened in both directions, officials confirmed.

Both crashes remain under investigation. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

