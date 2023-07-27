RPSO captures escapee from inmate work crew

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has captured Daniel Lee Burns, 39, of Alexandria, who escaped from an inmate work crew on July 25.

RPSO said he was found at 4:04 p.m. and was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for simple escape. More charges are possible.

RPSO said Burns went missing around 3:30 p.m. on July 25 while doing work at RPSO’s Tioga Substation.

Daniel Lee Burns (RPSO)

Believing that someone picked him up, RPSO began an investigation and tracked down two individuals on Kent Avenue in Alexandria who they believe aided Burns in his escape: Heather Ann Page, 29, of Boyce, and Kevrick Kwaun Garrison, 32, of Alexandria. Both were arrested around midnight without incident. Page is being held on a $46,000 bond. Garrison is being held on a $21,000 bond.

RPSO said Burns was then tracked down to a home in Elmer, but he fled into a heavily wooded area off of LA 112 when deputies arrived. However, April Ann Page, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact, among other narcotics-related charges. Her bond is set at $25,000.

On July 27, sheriff’s deputies, detectives, correction security investigators and a chase team from the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center began searching the woods in the area of Camp Claiborne area off of Messina Road near Twin Bridges Road. Burns was found shortly after.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

