Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #4 Nat Central vs ASH

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High plays in arguably the hardest district in all of Louisiana high school football, featuring teams like West Monroe, Ruston, Ouachita, Pineville and West Ouachita, but the Trojans’ non-district schedule for 2023 is not a walk in the park either.

Week 3 highlights the non-district schedule as Nat Central will take I-49 south to Alexandria to take on the Trojans on Sept. 15. The Trojans and Chiefs met last year in Natchitoches, with ASH storming away with a 54-6 win led by Datlan Cunningham’s three touchdowns in the first half.

However, this offseason the Chiefs hired three-time state champion coach Jess Curtis away from Many High School, and now there is a new mindset for Nat Central.

It will be a must-watch all-Cenla battle in the first half of the season in Butch Stoker Stadium.

