United Way, AT&T give away laptops, school supplies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The United Way is giving back to the community with some free school supplies, courtesy of AT&T.

AT&T’s partnership with United Way of Cenla is helping Central Louisiana students with school supplies and laptop computers, just in time for students returning to school.

“The kids are happy, seemed like they’re excited, school’s coming up real soon, and we want to be a part of that overall experience,” said David Aubrey, President of AT&T Louisiana. “Just part of our fabric, being one of the businesses in the community.”

The hope is that the new technology will help students as they get ready to head back to school, especially for families who might not be able to afford the tech. Volunteers from the United Way and representatives from AT&T were there to give out the backpacks, which also included pencils, notebooks, rulers, highlighters and much more. AT&T said this is one way they are supporting the Cenla community.

“This community, Central Louisiana as a whole has been very good to us, and it’s an opportunity for us to show that we appreciate the support that they’ve given us by giving back to the community,” Aubrey said.

The partnership helps United Way support those struggling families and connects students with the technology they need in school.

“It really is about putting technology into the families’ and the kids’ hands so that they are better prepared for the future,” said Michelle Purl, CEO of United Way of Cenla.

Purl said it frees up money, buying school supplies in what she claims is a tough month for families.

“Our calls always go up because there are so many more little expenses that families have when they’re preparing their kids for school,” said Purl.

This new technology is one way that students can learn more.

“It gives our kids access to that technology so that they can see their future,” Purl said. “They can see the opportunities, they can get extra help where they may not be able to get it if they didn’t have technology or a computer to have access to it.”

