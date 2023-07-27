Update: Victim dies from stabbing incident on Fourth Street in Pineville

Alizae Goff
Alizae Goff(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A victim has died from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident on July 21 on Fourth Street in Pineville.

Kendrick Dixon, Jr., 28, died on July 27 from the injuries.

Police had arrested Alizae Goff, 22, for attempted second-degree murder, but since the victim has died, the charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Goff remains at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the upgraded charge and remains there without bond.

