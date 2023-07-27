Victim dies from stabbing incident on Fourth Street in Pineville, suspect arrested

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A victim has died from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident on July 21 on Fourth Street in Pineville.

Kendrick Dixon, Jr., 28, died on July 27 from the injuries.

Alizae Goff (Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Police had arrested Alizae Goff, 22, for attempted second-degree murder, but since the victim has died, the charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Goff remains at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the upgraded charge and remains there without bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.