Authorities searching for Leesville home invasion suspect

Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.
Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for a home invasion on July 28.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alizae Goff
Victim dies from stabbing incident on Fourth Street in Pineville, suspect arrested
RPSO captures escapee from inmate work crew
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
Jimmar Gaines
Bunkie police arrest man who shot, killed uncle after argument
Vernon authorities investigating theft of 1,100 gallons of fuel

Latest News

Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
File Graphic
List of local burn bans in Louisiana
Lucille of local restaurant Lucille’s Red Kettle dies at 83
An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department rescued an alligator Wednesday, July 26.
BRPD officer rescues alligator during barricade incident