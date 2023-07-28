Authorities searching for Leesville home invasion suspect

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for a home invasion on July 28.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-238-1311.

