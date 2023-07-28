Campti man sought for attempted first-degree murder

Jamail Demond Stelly
Jamail Demond Stelly(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help while it searches for a Campti man wanted for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Jamail Demond Stelly, 19, has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was on Bass Street in Campti. He is known to have ties to the Shreveport area.

Stelly is wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting on Burl Pickett Road in Campti on May 10. One person suffered life-threatening injuries but has improved and is recovering from gunshot wounds.

Stelly has been placed into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person and is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Contact the NPSO at 352-6432, 357-7851 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

