La. Sports Hall of Fame inductees put athletic skills to the test while bowling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The newest members of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame put their athletic skills to the test at the celebrity bowling bash at the Four Seasons Bowling Alley in Alexandria.

It took a few practice throws for some of the new Hall of Famers to get going, but once the competition began, the pins started to drop.

Ron Washington, an assistant coach with the Atlanta Braves, has made a career managing across Major League Baseball, but on Friday, he was coaching up his new bowling teammates on how to get strikes.

“If I decided to become a pro at bowling, I know I could be very good without a doubt,” said Washington.

The bowling bash is all part of a three-day event honoring the 2023 inductees in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremonies will conclude Saturday, July 29, with a full day of events scheduled at the museum in Natchitoches.

