Laborde Earles Law Firm hosts ‘Project Backpack’ across Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School supply giveaways have been happening all around Central Louisiana, signaling that we are getting close to the start of the new school year. Before students and teachers head back, one local business also joined in on Friday, July 28, with a backpack giveaway.

The Laborde Earles Law Firm hosted ‘Project Backpack’ at its Alexandria office on Versailles Boulevard. The law firm handed out bookbags with tablets, pencils, colors, scissors and much more to local children and their families. This year, over 700 families applied to get a backpack from Laborde Earles before the start of school, giving hundreds of families access to school supplies - all for free.

“It means a lot,” one woman said. “I’ve been selling plasma to try to get school supplies for three kids - we have six (kids) all together, and this has saved me a lot from having to do that.”

“We want him to get the best of everything, and so even a little pencil might not mean much, but it might make a difference to him,” said a grandparent about their grandchild. “Whatever we can do to help him so he can be successful, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The turnout is a great sign that the law firm’s core values are seen.

“Well, the community takes care of us, and we like to take care of our community,” said Digger Earles, owner of Laborde Earles Law Firm. “The community has blessed us beyond belief, and we want to just show our love and give back in any way we can. So, we’re always looking for opportunities to give back to the community that’s been so good to us.”

The law firm also traveled to its Marksville and Bunkie locations on Friday for more ‘Project Backpack’ giveaways for the community.

