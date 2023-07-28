Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 enjoys Day 1 ceremonies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It was a night to remember for the newest Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame additions.

Eleven of the 12 inductees in the Class of 2023 arrived in Natchitoches at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame museum for a quick introduction to kick off the three-day festivities. The new Hall of Famers were able to check out their own exhibits inside the museum highlighting their extraordinary careers.

Eli Manning is the highlight of this year’s class, who will be honored at his own ceremony Friday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the museum.

Joining Manning in the Hall of Fame is a pair of World Series managers, former LSU Coach Paul Mainieri and current Atlanta Braves assistant Ron Washington.

“When I got the call, all I could say was ‘Wow,’” said Washington on getting the call that he would be inducted. “I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

“There’s an old saying that it takes years of hard work to become an overnight sensation, and you think about all the hard work you put in for so many years and how close you came to accomplishing great things,” said 2009 CWS Coach Mainieri.

For the inductees, Thursday’s opening day ceremonies were a time to reflect on the journey that paved the way to a Hall of Fame career. Many received their official 2023 La. Sports Hall of Fame jackets on Thursday.

The festivities will carry on the rest of the weekend in Central Louisiana leading up to the official induction ceremonies on Saturday, July 29 at the museum in Natchitoches.

