Lucille of local restaurant Lucille’s Red Kettle dies at 83

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lucille Campo, of Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria, passed away on July 26 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She was 83.

Lucille and her husband, David, opened the famous local restaurant and co-owned it for around 35 years.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at John Kramer & Son Funeral Home in Alexandria.

To read Lucille’s full obituary, CLICK HERE.

