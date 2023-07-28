Mike the Tiger bobblehead unveiled to celebrate LSU Tigers 2023 baseball national championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball fans, get ready! The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead commemorating the LSU Tigers’ 2023 Baseball National Championship Friday, July 28.

The bobblehead, which features LSU’s mascot, Mike the Tiger, celebrates the baseball team’s 2023 season which culminated with the Men’s College World Series title in Omaha, Nebraska on June 26th. The special edition bobblehead is being produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Wearing a gold No. 1 baseball jersey with Tigers across the front and Mike across the back, the Mike the Tiger bobblehead is holding a bat on his right shoulder while standing on a baseball field base featuring the LSU and championship logos. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 2,023 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in November, are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The LSU baseball team captured the seventh national title in program history, and the first since 2009, with a convincing 18-4 victory over Florida in Game 3 of the College World Series championship series on Monday, June 26th, before a crowd of 24,878 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The second-seeded Gators took a 2-0 lead after one inning in the winner-take-all finale, but the fifth-seeded Tigers scored six runs in the second inning, four more in the fourth and continued to pour it on. Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert and Tommy White collected four hits apiece to lead a record-setting 24-hit attack. Crews, who made two dazzling catches in the outfield, became the first player since 1995 to win a national title and the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the top amateur player in the country, in the same season. Crews was selected second in the 2023 MLB Draft, while teammate Paul Skenes, a right-handed pitcher who was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player and won the National Pitcher of the Year Award, was selected first.

