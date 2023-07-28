New Iberia man arrested following Concordia Parish investigation into alleged sex crime

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation has led to the arrest of a New Iberia man who allegedly sent a sexually explicit picture to a minor.

On July 27, the CPSO Cybercrime Unit began investigating Chase Duhon, 23, of New Iberia. CPSO said Duhon was talking to what he believed to be a minor online.

Duhon allegedly sent a sexually explicit picture of himself, asked for the same in return, and made plans to meet the minor and a friend for sex.

Duhon was arrested on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Hedrick of CPSO said he would like to thank the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Iberia Police Department’s help in the matter.

