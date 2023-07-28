New Iberia man arrested following Concordia Parish investigation into alleged sex crime

Duhon is accused of a sex crime involving a minor.
Duhon is accused of a sex crime involving a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation has led to the arrest of a New Iberia man who allegedly sent a sexually explicit picture to a minor.

On July 27, the CPSO Cybercrime Unit began investigating Chase Duhon, 23, of New Iberia. CPSO said Duhon was talking to what he believed to be a minor online.

Duhon allegedly sent a sexually explicit picture of himself, asked for the same in return, and made plans to meet the minor and a friend for sex.

Duhon was arrested on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Hedrick of CPSO said he would like to thank the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Iberia Police Department’s help in the matter.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

