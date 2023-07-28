Pitkin man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing child

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Dustin Martin, 26, of Pitkin, is wanted on outstanding warrants for molestation of a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and oral sexual battery.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish deputies are attempting to locate a man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Dustin Martin, 26, of Pitkin, is wanted on outstanding warrants for molestation of a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and oral sexual battery.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone knowing Martin’s whereabouts to contact Det. Marie Carter at 337-238-7248.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminded anyone found to be assisting or harboring him that they will be arrested and criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

