BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson has landed a key piece for his team next season in former Alabama pitcher Luke Holman according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Holman, was the Tides’ Friday night starter and struck out 87 in 81 innings of work in 15 starts for Alabama.

TRANSFER NEWS: @LSUbaseball has landed RHP Luke Holman out of the portal, @d1baseball has learned. Holman spent last season at Alabama, where he struck out 87 in 81 innings of work with 15 starts. Holman had a strong summer and has a lot of #MLBDraft helium. #LSU #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/PR7a4mKsL4 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 27, 2023

