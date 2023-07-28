Researchers looking for Louisiana mobile home residents to take part in severe weather study

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Researchers at the University of North Texas’ Department of Emergency Management and Disaster Science are looking for Louisiana residents who live in mobile or manufactured homes to take part in a study that intends to improve tornado resilience for those types of homes.

(Ruxton Kelly)

The purpose of the study is to learn more about the perceptions of mobile and manufactured home owners when it comes to using anchoring systems designed for high winds. The full title of the study is: “Achieving Greater Tornado Resilience through Informed Decision-Making About Reinforcing the Anchorage of Mobile and Manufactured Homes.” You must be at least 18 years old and own and live in a mobile or manufactured home as your primary residence to participate.

Those interested in participating in the study should complete a short, 10 question online survey. The researchers will use the survey to determine who is eligible for the rest of the study. You will not receive compensation for participating in the survey. If you are eligible for the rest of the study, you may be invited to participate in an interview with researchers.

Participants selected for an interview with researchers can expect the interview to last about one hour and will be provided a $25 gift card as thanks for their valuable time and input. Because the researchers are looking for a broad range of perspectives and can only accept a limited number of participants, taking the survey does not guarantee you will serve as an interview participant. Eligible participants must live in one of the Vortex Southeast states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee or Kentucky. The preference is for in-person interviews, but Zoom may also be used if necessary.

This project will inform the design of better educational materials about anchoring systems for owners of mobile and manufactured homes. This knowledge will assist in decision-making to make housing more resilient to strong storms and tornadoes. This research is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Vortex Southeast program in collaboration with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and Missouri University of Science and Technology.

