RPSO confirms positive identification of remains of missing geocacher

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has received the preliminary report from the coroner and positive identification has been made of Robert Owens, Jr., the geocacher who was reported missing on July 17 in the Kisatchie National Forest.

According to the report, the cause of death was undetermined. However, from their investigation, detectives said there are no signs of foul play.

The time of death could not be verified completely but due to the amount of decomposition, detectives believe Owens most likely passed away from heat stroke the first day he went into the National Forest, which was July 9.

