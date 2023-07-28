RPSO confirms positive identification of remains of missing geocacher

Robert Owens, Jr.
Robert Owens, Jr.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has received the preliminary report from the coroner and positive identification has been made of Robert Owens, Jr., the geocacher who was reported missing on July 17 in the Kisatchie National Forest.

According to the report, the cause of death was undetermined. However, from their investigation, detectives said there are no signs of foul play.

The time of death could not be verified completely but due to the amount of decomposition, detectives believe Owens most likely passed away from heat stroke the first day he went into the National Forest, which was July 9.

For previous coverage, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alizae Goff
Victim dies from stabbing incident on Fourth Street in Pineville, suspect arrested
RPSO captures escapee from inmate work crew
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
Jimmar Gaines
Bunkie police arrest man who shot, killed uncle after argument
Vernon authorities investigating theft of 1,100 gallons of fuel

Latest News

A Eunice daycare is being investigated by police after videos surfaced showing young children...
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Researchers looking for Louisiana mobile home residents to take part in severe weather study
Jamail Demond Stelly
Campti man sought for attempted first-degree murder
Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.
Authorities searching for Leesville home invasion suspect