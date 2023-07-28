Saints G Trai Turner out for season days after signing contract

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70)...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Inglewood, Calif. Turner has been released by the Chargers, less than a year after he was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)(Peter Joneleit | Associated Press)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly signed New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner is out for the season after tearing his quadriceps at Friday’s (July 28) training camp practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Turner was carted off the field early at the first practice open to the public.

Turner was with the second-team offense when the Saints ran 11-on-11 drills Thursday.

The Saints signed Turner one day after he visited team facilities on Monday (July 24).

The nine-year guard spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, where he was also a five-time Pro Bowl selection since being drafted out of LSU in 2014.

Turner, 30, most recently played for the Washington Commanders and started in 12 out of the 16 total games he played in. Prior to Washington, he was traded to the Chargers in 2020 and in 2021 he played in and started 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract.

Turner is a New Orleans native and a St. Augustine High School grad.

