Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #3 Marksville vs Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Football season is quickly approaching, and our KALB Sports Team can hardly wait, which is why the Catskin game comes in as the number three game out of the top 5 games of the year in the Cenla area.

The Week 10 District 2-3A matchup between long-time rivals Marksville and Bunkie takes the cake when it comes to small-town rivalries.

Marksville will take the short 17-mile trip to Bunkie this season for their last regular season game, saving the best for last.

The Avoyelles Parish rivalry on November 3 could determine who wins their respective district.

This matchup is always interesting, but this time there is a catch to it. Former Marksville head coach Jimmie Hillman made the move to Bunkie during the off-season, replacing Nick Pujol. This season will be the first time Hillman will face his former team since going to the Panthers.

Bunkie currently has the Catskin bragging rights and has retained it since 2021. The last time Marksville claimed the prized possession was in 2019, and there will be no doubt once kick-off comes that they are ready for revenge.

According to CenlaPreps, Bunkie has two athletes ranked in the top five returning players in Cenla by position, Kyle Johnson and Tanner Lemoine and Marksville has one, Elidrick Murray.

