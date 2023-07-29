Alexandria Police Department arrest juveniles in connection to armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department announced that two juveniles were arrested in connection to a reported armed robbery on Friday, July 28.

According to APD, officers were called to 2050 North Mall Drive, the Walmart Supercenter address, in reference to a victim who claimed he was robbed at gunpoint by two people.

APD said within a few hours, a 17-year-old male was arrested after a short chase. That juvenile faces one count of armed robbery, aggravated flight and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

A second juvenile, a 16-year-old, was also arrested and faces charges of one count of armed robbery and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

APD said the weapon used to commit the crime and some of the property taken during the robbery was recovered by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

