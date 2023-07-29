Cenla coach earns 2023 GBB National Coach of the Year

Fairview coach Kyle Jinks
Fairview coach Kyle Jinks(KPLC)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, NE. (KALB) - Fairview High School’s girls basketball coach Kyle Jinks recently won the prestigious honor of the 2023 National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year.

It is another honor among the many that Coach Jinks has earned in his illustrious career with the Lady Panthers. In 25 years at Fairview, Jinks has recorded 912 wins to go along with 12 state championships during that stretch.

Under Jinks, Fairview has become one of the most dominant schools regardless of school size in the state of Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alizae Goff
Victim dies from stabbing incident on Fourth Street in Pineville, suspect arrested
RPSO captures escapee from inmate work crew
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
Lucille of local restaurant Lucille’s Red Kettle dies at 83
File Graphic
List of local burn bans in Louisiana

Latest News

Eli Manning has been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Eli Manning highlights Day 2 of La. Sports Hall of Fame festivities
In Week 2 of the upcoming high school football season, there will be an All-Cenla battle...
Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #2 Jena vs Leesville
Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #2 Jena vs Leesville
Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #2 Jena vs Leesville
Mary Margaret Ellison caught up with Eli Manning as he is being inducted into the Louisiana...
Speaking with Eli Manning at La. Sports Hall of Fame