Cenla coach earns 2023 GBB National Coach of the Year

LINCOLN, NE. (KALB) - Fairview High School’s girls basketball coach Kyle Jinks recently won the prestigious honor of the 2023 National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year.

It is another honor among the many that Coach Jinks has earned in his illustrious career with the Lady Panthers. In 25 years at Fairview, Jinks has recorded 912 wins to go along with 12 state championships during that stretch.

Under Jinks, Fairview has become one of the most dominant schools regardless of school size in the state of Louisiana.

Congrats to Fairview High School Head Coach Kyle Jinks on winning the @nhsaca National Coach of the Year Award for Girls Basketball. Tremendous honor. 912-123 career record in 25 years with 12 state titles! @LHSBCANOW @lhsaasports pic.twitter.com/GWxzZ2cWaQ — LHSCA (@TheLHSCA) July 28, 2023

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.