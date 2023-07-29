Dixie Girls Softball World Series to boost Cenla’s summer economic outlook

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Dixie Girls Softball World Series began Friday evening, estimated to bring in thousands of people from around the southern U.S. to the Alexandria-Pineville area.

The increase in visitors coincides with an increase in spending in local businesses, which was reflected after the area hosted the tournament in 2022. Those sales impacted numerous industries.

According to the data compiled by Elise Tudor at the Holiday Inn of Downtown Alexandria, the world series tournament resulted in more than $2.7 million in direct visitor spending in 2022. Almost $1.8 million of that total was in hotel accommodations.

Families stayed at hotels around the Alexandria-Pineville area from three to five days of the tournament at an average of $90 per night. The tournament’s impact on accommodations does not include what might have been earned by other local lodging sites, like AirBNBs.

“We typically rent out 120 to 130 rooms on average just for the world series,” explained Tiffany Slay, director of sales for the Holiday Inn of Downtown Alexandria, one of the many hotels that host teams and their families.

The Holiday Inn’s staff tries to make the experience for the number of teams’ staying at their hotel a unique one. They set up a bracket on interior windows and allow the players to add their names and numbers to them, as well. Plus, every time one of their teams wins a game, the staff hosts a Coke float party.

“Some of these teams come from one-stoplight towns, and their entire communities, their entire counties, get behind them to raise money to bring them here. We want to make sure that we honor that contribution. We want to make sure that we honor that sacrifice and love with the same amount of honor, sacrifice and love.”

Meanwhile, retail spots had about $160,000 in sales, while entertainment venues received about $11,000 during the 2022 tournament weekend.

Of course, local eateries also saw an increase in sales. Visitors spent about $375,000 in just two days.

Scott Laliberte, chapter president for the Louisiana Restaurant Association, said area restaurants are on track to surpass the July 2022 earnings, a much-needed change for the typically slow summer months.

“We’re seeing a lot more families and foot traffic at every one of our restaurants in town, from fine dining all the way to casual concept,” said Laliberte. “Another component is our convenience stores. People don’t realize it, a lot of convenience stores do qualify as restaurants and are listed as members. So there’s also been an uptick in traffic in a lot of our convenience stores, directly related to Dixie.”

In fact, visitors spent an estimated $486,000 at local gas stations during the 2022 weekend tournament.

The world series runs through Tuesday, August 1.

