Duffel of Dreams hosts charity fly-in for children in foster care

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The non-profit organization Duffel of Dreams hosted a ‘fly-in’ on Saturday, July 29 at the Pineville Airport.

Duffel of Dreams aims to support children in the foster care system in Central Louisiana by providing duffel bags with supplies and other items the children may not have otherwise. The organization also connects the children to mental health education, spiritual guidance and other resources to help the children during their time in foster care.

“We are making a mark on the foster care community,” said Danielle Poteet, Duffel of Dreams Founder and CEO. “We are advocating for and supporting these children in need, and the way that we do that is through collecting duffel bags and stuffing them with necessities like hygiene items, toiletries bibles, books, toys for children of all ages, blankets, teddy bears, something they can call their own that they can bring along their fostering journey.”

Dozens of pilots flew to Pineville to donate their time and airplanes to take eventgoers on free trips to the skies around Central Louisiana. Additionally, the event offered other entertainment like slides, a bounce house, a clown, and more.

“We are here to show our support and to let these children know that it’s not just them in this world,” said Poteet. “That there is a band of people that are willing to help them and bring them out of their trauma that they have experienced and let them know that there are people that love and cherish them and that they are valued in this life.”

