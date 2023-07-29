Eli Manning highlights Day 2 of La. Sports Hall of Fame festivities

Mary Margaret Ellison caught up with Eli Manning as he is being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jul. 28, 2023
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The festivities continue for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees. The headliner for Day 2 was none other than Eli Manning.

Manning held a press conference, where many fellow inductees attended. The Newman, Ole Miss and New York Giants legend joins his father and Saints legendary quarterback Archie Manning and his brother, Peyton Manning, in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

“It is a great honor to go into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame,” said Eli. “I grew up in New Orleans, in Louisiana playing sports my whole life. I think a lot of people assume that my dad had a master plan to create NFL quarterbacks but that was not the case. He was just trying to keep us from fighting with each other.”

Manning has two older brothers, Peyton and Cooper, and when asked what he wanted to be growing up, he answered:

“We played a lot of sports. Our house was the house where, on Saturday and Sunday, lots of kids came over. My pals, Peyton and Cooper’s pals. A lot of pick-up games in the front yard. Of course, my brothers wouldn’t let me play with them, being five and seven years younger. I was a permanent center for a long time, and I am pretty good at snapping. It never had to come to use in any way, but it is a pretty good hidden talent.”

The Manning dynasty continues as they are the only father-brother trio to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

