Juvenile stabbed on East Sycamore Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested one juvenile in connection to a juvenile who was stabbed on East Sycamore Street in the early morning of Saturday, July 29.

According to APD, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on East Sycamore Street. When officers arrived on the scene, a 16-year-old female victim was found with minor stab wounds and was taken to the hospital.

APD said a 16-year-old female was arrested in connection to the stabbing and faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

