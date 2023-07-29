Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #2 Jena vs Leesville

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - In Week 2 of the upcoming high school football season, there will be an All-Cenla battle between two teams poised to make deep postseason runs in 2023.

On Sept. 8, the Jena Giants will travel to Vernon Parish to take on the Leesville Wampus Cats. If there seems to be one thing guaranteed each season, it is that both Coach Roark and Coach Causey will have their teams primed up early in the season for a playoff-type game.

Both teams feature battery rams in the backfield and members of the CenlaPreps preseason top 5 running backs list. Jena returns one of the most elusive athletes in the area with Zerrick Jones. Jones earned district offensive MVP honors a season ago racking up over 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns.

For Leesville, the Wampus Cats bring back the bruiser that is Xavier Ford. As a sophomore, Ford drove the Leesville offense down the field time and time again to the tune of 2,500 yards and 34 scores. He returns as a junior poised for a stronger season.

Over 400 combined rushing yards could be in play between Jena and Leesville when they meet in Week 2.

