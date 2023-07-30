2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Lights always shines bright, but they shined a little brighter during the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame weekend.

Twelve Louisiana legends from sportswriters, MLB players, basketball players and coaches highlighted the 2023 Induction class.

After a very eventful weekend for the inductees with a welcome party, bowling bash and tailgates, the moment of being inducted into the Hall of Fame finally came.

The 2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Inductees
The 2023 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Inductees(KALB)

“When I got the call from the Hall of Fame,” said Hall of Fame inductee and third base coach for the Atlanta Braves, Ron Washington. “I had to go all the way back to the beginning and start working my way back to where I am right now. I noticed I made a difference in a lot of people’s lives but along the way there are a lot of people who made a difference in Ron Washington’s life.”

The crowd was filled with decades of Louisiana legends and Hall of Famers making it a big family reunion for many.

The inductees shared memories from when they played in the Major Leagues, WNBA and winning national championships, along with sharing lifelong moments that happened within their family.

“We can take away the accolades,” said former WNBA star and Shreveport native, Alana Beard. “We do not play to be Hall of Famers. If you did, I doubt you would ever be there. It is the relationships I was able to build throughout my 20 plus year career on a global scale that I think I am most proud of. Coach Steve McDowell, my high school coach, he is someone who instilled respect, approach and discipline. He taught me how to be a champion.”

When asked about his relationship with his brothers, Eli Manning shared a classic younger brother memory.

“Both my brothers, they actually take full credit that I never missed a game in high school, college or the NFL due to injury because of the mental and physical torcher they put me through as a kid,” said Manning. “Cooper is the oldest, so he picked on Peyton, then Peyton thought it was his job to pass that down to me and pick on me. He used to pin me down and put his knees on my arms and make me name all 28 teams. He thought that one day I would kneed to know that and it may have been important one day.”

For the full live stream of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
List of local burn bans in Louisiana
Lucille of local restaurant Lucille’s Red Kettle dies at 83
Alizae Goff
Victim dies from stabbing incident on Fourth Street in Pineville, suspect arrested
Jamail Demond Stelly
Campti man wanted for attempted first-degree murder turns himself in
Robert Owens, Jr.
RPSO confirms positive identification of remains of missing geocacher

Latest News

Eli Manning has been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Eli Manning highlights Day 2 of La. Sports Hall of Fame festivities
In Week 2 of the upcoming high school football season, there will be an All-Cenla battle...
Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #2 Jena vs Leesville
Fairview coach Kyle Jinks
Cenla coach earns 2023 GBB National Coach of the Year
Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #2 Jena vs Leesville
Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #2 Jena vs Leesville